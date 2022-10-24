Markets
AGTC

Applied Genetic Technologies Spikes On Agreement To Be Acquired By Syncona

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) shares are surging more than 58 percent on Monday morning trade after the company agreed to be acquired by newly established Syncona Ltd. (SYNC).

The clinical-stage biotechnology company revealed that the deal will be valued at around $23.5 million or $0.34 per share in cash. The transaction includes potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $50 million or up to $0.73 per share pursuant to contingent value rights.

AGTC is currently trading at $0.38, up 58.26 percent from the previous close of $0.24 on a volume of 15,944,700.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGTC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular