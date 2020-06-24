Applied Genetic (AGTC) Soars: Stock Adds 6.1% in Session

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 46.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Applied Genetic. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Applied Genetic currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

