Applied Energetics Stock Slides as Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y on Revenue Drop

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (AERG) have declined 14.1% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2025. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.1% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 24.8% against the S&P 500’s 2.5% rise, reflecting investor concerns over the company’s financial results and outlook.

The company reported revenues of $70,335 for the second quarter of 2025, plummeting 91% from $780,643 a year earlier. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, revenues dropped 69% to $280,088 from $914,878 in the prior-year period. Applied Energetics posted a net loss of $3.8 million in the second quarter, an 84% increase from the $2.1 million loss in the same quarter of 2024. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was 2 cents per share compared with 1 cent in the prior year. The widening loss was largely led by higher operating expenses despite lower revenues.

Applied Energetics Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Applied Energetics Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Applied Energetics Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company’s gross profit for the quarter fell sharply to $22,845 from $396,435 a year earlier, reflecting reduced contract funding. Total operating expenses rose 55% year over year to $3.8 million in the quarter. General and administrative costs increased 20% to $2.8 million due to higher professional fees, non-cash compensation and rent.

Selling and marketing expenses surged more than sevenfold to $649,260, largely tied to the development and installation of its new Battle Lab and continued business development activities. Research and development expenses also rose nearly eightfold to $336,178, reflecting increased labor and materials costs associated with ultrashort pulse laser technologies.

Management Commentary

Management acknowledged that revenue declines were linked to the suspension of work on two government contracts that became unfunded in April 2025. While these contracts remain open, future funding is uncertain. Despite the funding gaps, the company emphasized ongoing investment in its proprietary laser technologies and stated that internal R&D would continue to advance.

Applied Energetics also highlighted milestones achieved, such as surpassing the gigawatt power threshold in its ultrashort pulse laser systems in July 2025, underscoring progress in technical innovation even amid financial pressures.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The sharp revenue drop primarily stemmed from halted Department of Defense contract funding, which had represented a significant portion of the company’s revenue base. Cost reductions in direct labor and materials from these projects were not enough to offset steep increases in selling, marketing and R&D tied to infrastructure buildout and technology development. Operating losses widened significantly as fixed and expansionary costs weighed against declining revenue streams.

View

Management noted that while the company believes its current cash balance of $865,679 at June 30, 2025, plus anticipated revenues from government contracts, may meet near-term obligations, substantial doubt remains over its ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing. The company is pursuing equity financing and strategic partnerships, but cautioned that outcomes remain uncertain.

Other Developments

Applied Energetics has pursued several strategic and operational initiatives during the quarter. In February 2025, it opened a Battle Lab designed for testing and demonstrating laser systems, a facility that is also expected to support manufacturing and integration as technologies mature. The company advanced its collaboration with Kord Technologies to integrate ultrashort pulse lasers with Kord’s Firefly High Energy Laser Weapon System. Additionally, contracts with the University of Rochester and the U.S. Army remain active, though some Navy-funded projects have been suspended due to a lack of funding.

The company also raised approximately $6 million in a private placement in the first half of 2025, with additional equity financing under discussion as of the filing date. Stock-based compensation remained significant non-cash expenses, with $2.15 million recorded in the first six months of 2025.

In summary, Applied Energetics’ latest quarter reflects significant operational progress in laser technology development but also stark financial challenges. Contract funding uncertainty and elevated operating expenses have widened losses, putting pressure on liquidity and underscoring the need for additional financing to sustain growth initiatives. Investors have responded negatively, with the stock underperforming the broader market since the release.

Applied Energetics Inc. (AERG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

