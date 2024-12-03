Applied Energetics, Kord sign MOU to advance directed energy solutions

Applied Energetics (AERG) announcde the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Kord Technologies. This strategic collaboration aims to further the development and deployment of cutting-edge directed energy and pulsed laser technology for defense and national security applications. The collaboration outlined in the MOU reflects a shared interest between Kord Technologies and Applied Energetics in leveraging their combined expertise and resources to address emerging threats and critical challenges in the contemporary operating environment. With the increasing need for innovative and scalable solutions to counter emerging threats, both companies are well-positioned to deliver next-generation capabilities that enhance the protection and effectiveness of U.S. military forces. The MOU outlines key areas of cooperation, including joint research and development, integration of specified directed energy technologies into Kord’s counter UAS system, and the exploration of opportunities to enhance both companies’ product portfolios. This mutual endeavor will also focus on expanding both companies’ market presence and establishing a framework for potential future collaborations.

