US Markets
APDN

Applied DNA to initiate clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine for cats

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published

Applied DNA Sciences plans to initiate clinical trial of one of its five LineaDNA vaccine candidates for veterinary use to prevent coronavirus infections in domestic cats, the diagnostic test maker said on Wednesday.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O plans to initiate clinical trial of one of its five LineaDNA vaccine candidates for veterinary use to prevent coronavirus infections in domestic cats, the diagnostic test maker said on Wednesday.

The trials will be conducted in collaboration with biotechnology firm Evvivax S.R.L. on receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Applied DNA said in a statement.

The study will evaluate domestic feline immune response, safety and tolerability of the vaccine candidate and determine evidence of antibody and T-cell response in them.

The trial intends to enroll 30 healthy domestic felines and follow them for six months.

Earlier in July, Applied DNA said five of its LineaDNA vaccine candidates showed strong antibody responses at low doses in mice studies.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APDN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular