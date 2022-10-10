Applied DNA Sciences Surges On Receipt Of Largest Single Purchase Order For LinearDNA

(RTTNews) - Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) are rallying more than 60% Monday morning after the company said it received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA valued above the mid-six-figures.

The order was placed under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA for a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics, the company said.

LinearDNA is produced using an enzymatic manufacturing platform that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria required by plasmid DNA.

APDN is at $2.00 currently. It has traded in the range of $0.62-$7.35 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.