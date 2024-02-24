Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Applied DNA Sciences (NasdaqCM:APDN) has been revised to 2.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 257.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied DNA Sciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APDN is 0.01%, a decrease of 71.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.72% to 1,741K shares. The put/call ratio of APDN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMH Equity holds 370K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing a decrease of 58.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 73.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 347K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 139K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management holds 98K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

Applied Dna Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company's deep expertise in DNA. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

