Applied DNA Sciences Adds 9% On Plans To Introduce Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) are up more than 8% in the morning trade on Monday after the company announced its COVID-19 diagnostic strategy in the wake of emergence of the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron.

The company said it plans to introduce its Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay, a new RT-PCR assay for the SARS-CoV-2 E and N genes, after submission of its validation data in the next few days to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

APDN, currently at $5.79, has been trading in the range of $4.65- $13.64 in the past 52 weeks.

