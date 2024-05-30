News & Insights

Stocks

Applied DNA Sciences’ $12M Securities Offering and Agreement

May 30, 2024 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) just unveiled an announcement.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Laidlaw & Company for a securities offering, involving over 9 million units at $1.30 each, raising approximately $12 million. The units consist of common stock and warrants, with a special meeting planned to approve warrant exercises. The offering includes provisions for cashless warrant exercises and beneficial ownership limits, while the company and its insiders adhere to a lock-up period post-closing.

Find detailed analytics on APDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.