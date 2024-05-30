Applied DNA Sciences’ $12M Securities Offering and Agreement

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) just unveiled an announcement.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has entered into an agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC and Laidlaw & Company for a securities offering, involving over 9 million units at $1.30 each, raising approximately $12 million. The units consist of common stock and warrants, with a special meeting planned to approve warrant exercises. The offering includes provisions for cashless warrant exercises and beneficial ownership limits, while the company and its insiders adhere to a lock-up period post-closing.

