Applied Digital Unusual Options Activity For September 27

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Digital.

Looking at options history for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $102,575 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $966,780.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $10.0 for Applied Digital during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.05 $1.9 $1.9 $7.00 $323.0K 5.6K 1.7K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $6.00 $175.0K 962 1.5K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $6.00 $175.0K 962 500 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $6.00 $170.0K 962 500 APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.35 $0.3 $0.35 $6.50 $75.0K 232 1

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Applied Digital Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,801,518, the price of APLD is up by 2.12%, reaching $8.43. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Digital

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $9.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $10. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $11. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $11. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.