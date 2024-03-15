News & Insights

Markets
APLD

Applied Digital To Sell Texas Campus For $87.3 Mln To Marathon Digital

March 15, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Friday, Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) revealed a deal to sell its 200-megawatt campus in Garden City, Texas to Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) for a net purchase price of around $87.3 million.

The transaction involves the release of $12 million in restricted cash, previously designated as collateral.

The deal is contingent on standard closing conditions and is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of calendar 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLD
MARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.