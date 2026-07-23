Applied Digital Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Hold or Fold the Stock?

Applied Digital APLD is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $81.95 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 115.6%.



The consensus mark for loss for the quarter is pegged at 20 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

Earnings Surprise History

APLD’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters, while matching the same twice, with the average negative surprise being 70.56%.

Applied Digital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

Earnings Whispers for APLD

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for APLD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



APLD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape APLD’s Q4 Results

Applied Digital is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 with strong revenue momentum, though profitability is expected to have remained under pressure from continued aggressive AI infrastructure investment outpacing near-term returns. Recurring lease income from Polaris Forge 1's first facility is expected to have supported top-line growth following a full prior-quarter contribution. However, the normalization of tenant fit-out revenues is expected to have moderated sequential revenue expansion, while meaningful contributions from projects under construction remained limited. Applied Digital's revenue base is also expected to have remained highly dependent on CoreWeave CRWV, whose lease agreements continue to underpin a significant share of hyperscale hosting revenues, keeping customer concentration risk elevated despite strengthened credit support.



During the quarter, Applied Digital has continued to expand its AI platform through completion of the second Polaris Forge 1 building, a new 210-megawatt lease at Delta Forge 2, additional campus debt financing and completion of the ChronoScale spin-off. These initiatives are expected to have strengthened long-term growth visibility while increasing capital commitments and execution risk ahead of meaningful revenue generation. While the CoreWeave relationship continues providing long-term revenue visibility, growth is expected to have remained closely tied to the spending plans of a limited hyperscale customer base.



Margins are expected to have remained under pressure from elevated construction activity, depreciation and financing costs across multiple AI campus developments. Competitive intensity is expected to have remained elevated, with Vertiv Holdings VRT strengthening its AI power and cooling portfolio while IREN Limited IREN expands its hyperscale AI data center platform. Vertiv Holdings and IREN Limited are expected to have reinforced pricing and execution pressures, leaving limited room for margin expansion despite favorable long-term demand.

APLD Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Applied Digital’s shares have plunged 14% in the past three months, underperforming the Zacks Financial-Miscellaneous Services industry, which has declined 3.8%, and the broader Zacks Finance sector, which has gained 7% over the same period. Peers have shown a mixed trend over this period, with Vertiv Holdings declining 6.9% and IREN Limited plunging 18.5%, underscoring broad pressure across AI infrastructure and data center names, even as underlying demand narratives remain intact. APLD's underperformance reflects persistent net losses, a rising debt load and limited near-term revenue visibility, compounded by elevated customer concentration risk tied to CoreWeave's outsized share of a lease portfolio that remains largely in the ramp-up phase.

APLD’s Price Performance



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Compared to the broader industry, APLD's valuation remains elevated despite the prospect of a challenging quarter. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales ratio of 12.18X, versus the industry average of 2.8X. This wide premium appears difficult to justify given persistent net losses, rising debt obligations and a lease revenue ramp that remains in its early stages.

APLD’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Applied Digital's fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to reflect a business whose aggressive AI infrastructure investments continue to outpace near-term financial returns. While the company's long-term growth prospects remain supported by robust AI data center demand, elevated capital intensity, rising debt obligations and heavy reliance on CoreWeave are expected to have continued weighing on profitability. With the stock still trading at a substantial premium to the industry despite persistent losses and execution risks, investors may be better off staying on the sidelines for now.

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Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.