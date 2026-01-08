Applied Digital Reignites Momentum After a Blowout Quarter

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a poster child for AI-driven demand for infrastructure and the GPU-as-a-Service industry. Though uncertainty clouded its price action in 2025, it's well-positioned to benefit from the intense demand for AI infrastructure and services.

Lately, the setup has looked compelling, signaling that double-digit gains could be reached before mid-year.

For much of 2025, investors were concerned about when AI demand would translate into revenue. On Jan. 7, 2026, that concern was addressed for Applied Digital when earnings results for Q2 of its fiscal 2026 were released. (Note that the company has a fiscal year that does not align with the calendar year.)

The report affirmed not only robust demand but an outlook exceeding expectations, triggering reinvigorated confidence and another short-covering rally in the stock.

Short interest is among the factors that depressed the market in late 2025, surging to record highs near 50% and only retreating marginally by year’s end. Sitting at over 30% at the start of 2026, this market was set up for a short-covering rally and potentially a squeeze, and only needed a catalyst to begin.

Applied Digital Accelerates Rebound With FQ2 2026 Results

Applied Digital had a blowout quarter with results underpinned by the completion of its first building at Polaris Forge1 and new contracts. Revenue grew by 250% year-over-year (YOY), unsurprisingly driven by its data center hosting business. The $126.6 million in net revenue also outperformed MarketBeat’s reported consensus by 5,500 basis points, resulting in significant leverage improvements.

Net losses declined by 76% despite increased investment, while adjusted EBITDA was a positive $20.2 million, and adjusted net income was slightly positive.

The critical detail is that the rapidly growing business is on the cusp of generating earnings and positive cash flow, putting it in a strong position to continue executing its strategy.

Regarding fiscal Q2’s (FQ2's) bottom line, the $0.00 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was more than 20 cents better than expected.

The company, as usual, did not provide specific near-term guidance but did provide optimistic commentary along with a firm outlook for long-term growth and profitability. Executives highlighted a $15 billion backlog while targeting $1 billion in net operating income over the next five years.

The takeaway for investors is that growth appears certain and robust, and profitability is at hand; the only question is the timing. The company appears to be in an upward trend and is on track to gain momentum as the year progresses.

Analysts and Institutions Put Pressure on Short-Sellers

Analysts and institutional data align with an outlook for a stock price rebound, indicating that this stock is being accumulated aggressively. The institutions bought on balance every quarter in 2025 and accelerated their activity as the stock price contracted in Q3 and Q4, putting a hard bottom in the market.

That bottom aligns with the analyst consensus target, which increased by nearly 200% during the period and is likely to continue higher in 2026. The rating as of early January is a Buy, with 15 analysts tracked, and high-end targets set following the FQ2 release indicate a 50% upside by year-end.

This activity aligns not only with a hard bottom but also with an uptrend. The price action reflects volatility, but strong support indicates higher levels could lie ahead.

The early targets are near $30 and $40 and may be reached before the end of March. Higher prices are likely, but are not expected to be reached until later in the year, after subsequent earnings reports are released.

