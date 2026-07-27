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Applied Digital Q4 Loss Widens As Higher Operating Costs Offset Revenue Surge

July 27, 2026 — 05:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) on Monday reported a loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year, as a surge in revenues reflecting demand for its AI-focused data center business was offset by higher operating expenses.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $110.6 million or $0.39 per share from a loss of $53.1 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago period. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $12.9 million or $0.04 per share compared with an adjusted net loss of $7.6 million or $0.03 per share a year earlier.

Revenues surged to $258.7 million from $51.1 million last year. Adjusted revenue increased to $240.4 million from $38.0 million. The growth was driven primarily by the HPC Hosting business, including tenant fit-out services and rental revenue from the Polaris Forge 1 campus.

Total costs and expenses for the quarter rose to $383.6 million from $95.2 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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