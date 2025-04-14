Applied Digital Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD):

Earnings: -$36.1 million in Q3 vs. $62.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Applied Digital Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$17.8 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Revenue: $52.92 million in Q3 vs. $40.28 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.