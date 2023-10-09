Applied Digital Corporation Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.157 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$4.531 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 424.6% to $36.323 million from $6.924 million last year.

Applied Digital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$9.157 Mln. vs. -$4.531 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $36.323 Mln vs. $6.924 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $385 Mln to $405 Mln

