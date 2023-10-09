News & Insights

Markets
APLD

Applied Digital Corporation Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

October 09, 2023 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.157 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$4.531 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 424.6% to $36.323 million from $6.924 million last year.

Applied Digital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$9.157 Mln. vs. -$4.531 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.10 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $36.323 Mln vs. $6.924 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $385 Mln to $405 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.