Applied Digital Corporation to Host Conference Call on July 30, 2025, to Discuss Fiscal Q4 and Full Year Results

Applied Digital Corporation will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results.

Applied Digital Corporation, a company specializing in next-generation digital infrastructure for High-Performance Computing (HPC), announced a conference call scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending May 31, 2025. A press release with detailed financial results will be issued after the market closes on the same day. The call will include prepared remarks from management followed by a Q&A session. Participants can join by calling 1-800-549-8228 with the conference ID 67205. There will also be a replay of the call available until August 7, 2025. The release highlights the company's focus on building and operating advanced data centers capable of supporting demanding AI and HPC workloads while cautioning about various forward-looking statements related to business performance and potential risks.

Potential Positives

Applied Digital will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, to discuss its operational and financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with shareholders.

The upcoming press release about financial results suggests the company is actively reporting its performance, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company emphasizes its role in next-generation digital infrastructure tailored for high-performance computing, highlighting its position in a growing market.

Applied Digital's focus on AI/ML, blockchain, and HPC workloads positions it strategically within critical technology sectors, reflecting its potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes the use of forward-looking statements, indicating significant uncertainty and risk regarding future performance and operations.

The mention of potential inability to raise additional capital or secure financing could signal financial instability or challenges ahead.

The list of risks includes reliance on principal customers and the potential for reduced demand for company services, which could adversely affect revenue stability.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can participate by dialing 1-800-549-8228 and entering the Conference ID: 67205.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay will be available from July 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET until August 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

What topics will be covered during the conference call?

The call will discuss Applied Digital's operations and financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

Contact Matt Glover and Ralf Esper at Gateway Group, Inc. by calling (949) 574-3860.

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000

RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484

ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$APLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$APLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $13.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

DALLAS, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Applied Digital Corporation









(Nasdaq: APLD)





("Applied Digital" or the "Company"),



a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operations and financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the market closes on the same day.





Applied Digital management will provide prepared remarks, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025





Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)





Participant Dial-In: 1-800-549-8228





Conference ID: 67205





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay for one year



here



.





Please call the conference telephone number approximately 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please get in touch with Applied Digital’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.





A phone replay of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025, through August 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.





Replay Dial-In: 1-888-660-6264





Playback Passcode: 67205#







About Applied Digital







Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) develops, builds and operates next-generation data centers and cloud infrastructure. Different by design, the Company’s purpose-built facilities are engineered to unleash the power of accelerated compute and deliver secure, scalable and sustainable digital hosting, along with turnkey CSaaS and GPU-as-a-Service solutions. Backed by deep hyperscale expertise and a robust pipeline of available power, Applied Digital aims to accommodate AI Factories and beyond to support the world’s most exacting AI/ML, blockchain and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.







Caution About Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” “project” and “predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements that reflect perspectives and expectations regarding the lease agreements and campus development, (ii) statements about the HPC industry, (iii) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (iv) statements of future economic performance, and (v) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data centers; changes to AI and HPC infrastructure needs and their impact on future plans; risks associated with the leasing business, including those associated with counterparties; costs related to the HPC operations and strategy; our ability to timely deliver any services required in connection with completion of installation under the lease agreements; our ability to raise additional capital to fund ongoing and future data center construction and operations; our ability to obtain financing of the lease agreements on acceptable financing terms, or at all; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute and perform our obligations under our leases with key customers, including without limitation, the lease agreements; our ability to timely and successfully build hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in the sections captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors,” and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, on the Company’s website (www.applieddigital.com) under “Investors,” or on request from the Company. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contacts







Matt Glover and Ralf Esper





Gateway Group, Inc.





(949) 574-3860









APLD@gateway-grp.com











Media Contact







Buffy Harakidas and Jo Albers





JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates)







jsa_applied@jsa.net





