Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) closed at $4.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 103.45% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $56.76 million, indicating a 359.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $351.23 million, which would represent changes of +136.73% and +534.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.44% lower. Applied Digital Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Applied Digital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

