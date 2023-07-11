Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) closed at $8.44, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Applied Digital Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.01 million, up 193.4% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower within the past month. Applied Digital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Applied Digital Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.