Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Opinions on Strategic AI Partnerships

Recent discussions on X about Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) have centered around the company's strategic moves in the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing sectors. Many users are buzzing about the firm's long-term leases with major industry players, which are seen as a significant boost to its revenue potential. The excitement is tempered, however, by concerns over the speculative nature of the stock and its high risk profile.
Additionally, there’s a notable focus on the stock’s price momentum, with some expressing optimism about recent gains, while others question whether the upward trend can be sustained. Posts on X also highlight upcoming events, such as the company’s fiscal results conference call, as a potential catalyst for further discussion. The varied opinions create a dynamic conversation around APLD’s future prospects.
Applied Digital Corporation Insider Trading Activity
Applied Digital Corporation insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000
- RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484
- ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573
Applied Digital Corporation Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of Applied Digital Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,119,295 shares (+40.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,390,437
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,092,834 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,621,727
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS LP added 4,035,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,680,072
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,335,256 shares (+223.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,124,138
- OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. added 2,169,670 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,193,545
- THINK INVESTMENTS LP removed 2,060,136 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,577,964
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,747,078 shares (+124.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,818,578
Applied Digital Corporation Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
Applied Digital Corporation Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $13.0 on 06/09/2025
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/04/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 06/03/2025
- George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025
- Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025
- John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025
