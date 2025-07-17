Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Opinions on Strategic AI Partnerships

Recent discussions on X about Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) have centered around the company's strategic moves in the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing sectors. Many users are buzzing about the firm's long-term leases with major industry players, which are seen as a significant boost to its revenue potential. The excitement is tempered, however, by concerns over the speculative nature of the stock and its high risk profile.

Additionally, there’s a notable focus on the stock’s price momentum, with some expressing optimism about recent gains, while others question whether the upward trend can be sustained. Posts on X also highlight upcoming events, such as the company’s fiscal results conference call, as a potential catalyst for further discussion. The varied opinions create a dynamic conversation around APLD’s future prospects.

Applied Digital Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Applied Digital Corporation insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $177,000

RACHEL H. LEE sold 24,212 shares for an estimated $169,484

ELLA G. BENSON sold 18,242 shares for an estimated $118,573

Applied Digital Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of Applied Digital Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Applied Digital Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Applied Digital Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Flynn from Compass Point set a target price of $13.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Kevin Dede from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $12.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

