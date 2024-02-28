Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) closed the most recent trading day at $4.39, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.55%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 20% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.84 million, up 353.09% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and a revenue of $236.66 million, representing changes of +34.69% and +327.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Applied Digital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

