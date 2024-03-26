Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) ending at $4.33, denoting a -1.81% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 2.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $60.99 million, indicating a 332.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $232.71 million, which would represent changes of +28.57% and +320.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Applied Digital Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.75% decrease. Applied Digital Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

