Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) reached $5.63, with a +0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.37%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.93% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 6.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Applied Digital Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Applied Digital Corporation to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 103.45%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $56.76 million, indicating a 359.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $351.23 million, demonstrating changes of +136.73% and +534.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Applied Digital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Applied Digital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Applied Digital Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.55 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

