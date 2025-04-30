Applied Digital Corporation Announces Private Financing Arrangement of Up to $150 Million for Ellendale HPC Campus Development

Applied Digital Corporation announces a $150 million financing arrangement for its Ellendale HPC Campus with institutional investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Applied Digital Corporation announced a private financing arrangement with institutional investors that allows the company to sell up to $150 million in convertible preferred stock at its discretion over a 36-month term. The stock, priced at $1,000 per share with no preferred return or dividends, can be drawn in increments of $25 million as long as certain conditions are met. Proceeds from this financing will primarily support the development of the Ellendale High Performance Computing campus and other corporate needs. The preferred stock is convertible into common shares under specific terms, subject to certain ownership caps to comply with NASDAQ rules. CEO Wes Cummins expressed optimism about the facility's potential to finance the company's data center expansion.

Potential Positives

The Company has secured a private financing arrangement allowing it to raise up to $150 million through the sale of convertible preferred stock, which provides significant financial flexibility.

With the ability to draw this capital at its discretion and without obligation, Applied Digital can strategically manage its financing to support the development of the Ellendale HPC Campus.

The funds raised are intended to expedite the development of the Company's second data center, highlighting an expansion of its operational capabilities.

The issuance of convertible preferred stock could potentially enhance the company’s equity structure if converted into common shares, contributing to future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Entering into a financing arrangement that involves the sale of convertible preferred stock could signal potential liquidity issues or a need for capital, which may concern investors about the company's financial health.

The lack of obligation to use the $150 million available under the facility suggests that the company may be uncertain about its immediate capital needs or future projects, raising questions about its strategic direction.

The forward-looking statements indicate reliance on future events and market conditions, which are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, potentially jeopardizing investor confidence if actual outcomes deviate from expectations.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the new financing arrangement?

The financing arrangement aims to provide capital for the development of the Ellendale HPC Campus and general corporate purposes.

How much capital can Applied Digital access through the Facility?

Applied Digital can draw up to $150 million under the Facility, in increments of $25 million at its discretion.

What is the term of the financing Facility?

The Facility has a term of 36 months, during which the Company can draw funds as needed.

What are the conversion terms of the preferred stock?

The preferred stock is convertible into common stock starting 45 days after issuance or when a registration statement is effective.

Who acted as legal counsel for the Company in this financing?

Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as legal counsel for Applied Digital in this financing arrangement.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APLD Insider Trading Activity

$APLD insiders have traded $APLD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WES CUMMINS (CEO; Chairman) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,839,999

RICHARD N NOTTENBURG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 89,369 shares for an estimated $782,368.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $APLD stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APLD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APLD forecast page.

$APLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $APLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $10.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $7.0 on 04/15/2025

Full Release





Draws on the Facility are at the Company’s discretion; The Company will provide an update on a lease for the Company’s Ellendale High Performance Computing data center campus (the “Ellendale HPC Campus”) in the near term







DALLAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Applied





Digital





Corporation





(Nasdaq:





APLD)





("Applied





Digital" or the "Company")



, a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure for HPC applications, announced today that the Company entered into a private financing arrangement with institutional investors (the “Investors”), pursuant to which the Company has the right, but not an obligation, to sell up to $150 million of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock to the Investors.





The convertible preferred stock issuable under the equity facility (the “Facility”) has a stated value and purchase price of $1,000 per share, bears no preferred return or preferred dividends, and will be sold at an original issue discount of four percent. The Facility has a term of 36 months, over which the Company can draw up to $150 million at its discretion, in increments of $25 million, as long as certain conditions are met. Applied Digital retains full control over the timing and amount of any sales to the Investors, with no obligation to utilize any of the $150 million available under the Facility. Draws cannot be initiated by the Investor, and there are no minimum commitments or penalties for non-use. The Company plans to use the proceeds from draws under the Facility to fund development of the Ellendale HPC Campus and for general corporate purposes.





The preferred stock is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock beginning on the earlier of 45 days after the first issuance of preferred stock or when a registration statement covering their resale is declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at an initial per share conversion price of the greater of 95% of the lowest daily VWAP for each of the five trading days immediately preceding the conversion date and $4.25, subject to adjustment as set forth in the governing documents. Sales to the Investors under the Facility are subject to a beneficial ownership cap of 4.99% of the Company’s outstanding common stock at any one time, and a 19.99% blocker provision to comply with NASDAQ Listing Rules, along with other restrictions and conditions outlined in the definitive documents. The preferred stock is subject to redemption by the Company, for cash, in lieu of conversion, upon the occurrence of certain events.





“We are pleased to announce this facility which will provide capital to further the development of our Ellendale HPC Campus,” said Wes Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital. “This facility gives us flexibility to access capital that will be used to progress the build-out of our second data center while nearing completion on the construction on our first data center on that campus.”





Northland Capital Markets acted as Sole Placement Agent to the Company. Lowenstein Sandler LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole acted as legal counsel to the Investors.





The securities described above (including any securities issuable pursuant to the conversion provisions of the preferred stock) have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file one or more resale registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of registering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the preferred stock issued under the Facility.







About





Applied





Digital







Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) develops, builds and operates next-generation data centers and cloud infrastructure. Different by design, the Company’s purpose-built facilities are engineered to unleash the power of accelerated compute and deliver secure, scalable and sustainable digital hosting, along with turnkey CSaaS and GPU-as-a-Service solutions. Backed by deep hyperscale expertise and a robust pipeline of available power, Applied Digital accommodates AI Factories and beyond to support the world’s most exacting AI/ML, blockchain and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.







Forward-Looking





Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives and future financing plans. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “continue,” “build,” “future,” “increase,” “drive,” “believe,” “look,” “ahead,” “confident,” “deliver,” “outlook,” “expect,” “project” and “predict.” Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business, (iv) the Company’s ability to effectively apply the net proceeds from the transaction as described above, and (v) the Company’s plans to obtain future project financing. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: our ability to complete construction of the Ellendale HPC data center; our ability to complete the negotiation and execution of the definitive transaction documents required to close the Macquarie Asset Management facility; our ability to raise additional capital to fund the ongoing data center construction and operations; our dependence on principal customers, including our ability to execute leases with key customers, including leases for our Ellendale HPC Campus; our ability to timely and successfully build new hosting facilities with the appropriate contractual margins and efficiencies; power or other supply disruptions and equipment failures; the inability to comply with regulations, developments and changes in regulations; cash flow and access to capital; availability of financing to continue to grow our business; decline in demand for our products and services; maintenance of third party relationships; and conditions in the debt and equity capital markets. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contacts







Matt Glover or Ralf Esper





Gateway Group, Inc.





(949) 574-3860









APLD@gateway-grp.com











Media





Contact







Buffy Harakidas, EVP and Jo Albers





JSA (Jaymie Scotto & Associates)









jsa_applied@jsa.net













(856) 264-7827



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.