Applied Digital Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Digital (APLD) Corp with 43,381 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 127.38%. Dec-24 10 calls and 11/22 weekly 9.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on January 14th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.