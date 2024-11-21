Applied Digital Corp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Applied Digital (APLD) Corp with 43,381 calls trading, 1.5x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 127.38%. Dec-24 10 calls and 11/22 weekly 9.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on January 14th.
