Applied Digital Is Building a $36 Billion AI Real Estate Empire

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) recently finalized a 15-year, 210-megawatt lease at its Delta Forge 2 campus, signaling a definitive transition from a high-beta crypto miner to a tier-one digital infrastructure landlord.

While retail investors temporarily dumped shares over macroeconomic inflation jitters and near-term debt mechanics, institutional capital recognizes a business holding approximately $36 billion in total contracted base-term lease revenue, with roughly 70% backed by U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscalers.

The artificial intelligence (AI) land grab is accelerating, and hyperscalers require dedicated power and cooling at a scale previously unseen in commercial real estate. By securing a $5.2 billion baseline revenue commitment, expandable to $12.7 billion if all 30-year renewal options are exercised, Applied Digital locks in the long-term cash flow profile required to dominate the next decade of infrastructure deployment.

With an $11.1 billion market capitalization and a 139% year-over-year top-line revenue expansion, Applied Digital commands a premium valuation based largely on its ability to build high-density campuses faster than legacy data center operators. Operations for Delta Forge 2 are targeted to commence in the first quarter of 2028, effectively setting a hard date for when these multi-billion-dollar contracts begin generating actual yield.

This Isn't Debt, It's Rocket Fuel

Markets often struggle to distinguish between short-term capital expenditure requirements and long-term value creation. Applied Digital recently suffered an intraday contraction of 5.7%, sending its share price down to the $39 zone.

Retail sentiment quickly soured on the news that subsidiary Applied Digital ComputeCo 3 priced a $1.59 billion offering of 7.000% senior secured notes due 2031. This isolated price action, heavily influenced by a broader tech sector retreat ahead of May consumer price index data, masks the fundamental strength of Applied Digital's underlying asset base.

The $1.59 billion debt issuance is not reckless corporate borrowing to fund operational deficits. Applied Digital specified that the proceeds will be used primarily for constructing a 150-megawatt fourth building, designated ELN-04, at the Polaris Forge 1 campus in North Dakota.

A portion of the proceeds will also be used to retire a high-interest bridge loan previously secured from Goldman Sachs. When you match these near-term leverage requirements against the massive 1.4-gigawatt contracted critical IT load across the five-campus portfolio, the debt mechanics reflect highly sophisticated capital alignment.

Applied Digital is leveraging predictable, contracted cash flows to bridge immediate development phases. A recently closed revolving credit facility with up to $350 million of committed capacity and an additional $200 million accordion option provides the necessary liquidity runway to maintain construction timelines. The subsequent 9.5% after-hours volume surge illustrates institutional investors stepping in to capitalize on the retail misunderstanding of this secured debt structure.

Applied Digital's Waterless Moat Is Its Secret Weapon

Comparing Applied Digital to hardware-centric peers will help investors understand the company's strategic operational pivot. Companies like IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) assume more direct hardware depreciation risk by constantly purchasing and leasing the latest generation of graphics processing units.

Applied Digital operates more like an infrastructure landlord. The client supplies the highly volatile compute hardware; Applied Digital supplies the facility, the power, and the cooling. This facilit-first real estate model may help operating margins from rapid silicon obsolescence. Legacy miners like Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) are attempting similar pivots, but few possess the capital backing to execute at the gigawatt scale.

The unnamed counterparty at Delta Forge 2 is the same U.S.-based, investment-grade hyperscaler responsible for the two previous major leases across Applied Digital’s portfolio. This level of vendor stickiness is a strong validation of the underlying technology stack.

Delta Forge 2, located in an undisclosed southern state, will exclusively use proprietary waterless cooling technology alongside high-power-density infrastructure. As grid access tightens and nationwide environmental regulations on water use become more stringent, waterless cooling shifts from a luxury feature to a potential competitive advantage for massive training and inference workloads.

Today, 70% of Applied Digital's $36 billion base-term revenue backlog is supported by U.S.-based investment-grade hyperscalers, demonstrating that the market demands exactly what Applied Digital is building.

From High-Beta Bet to Blue-Chip Blueprint

Applied Digital's valuation multiples currently skew toward extreme growth expectations rather than present-day profitability. A price-to-sales ratio of 35 and a trailing 12-month earnings per share loss of 74 cents reflect an organization operating at the absolute peak of its capital expenditure cycle. The current balance sheet debt-to-equity ratio sits at 1.65, a necessary byproduct of scaling multibillion-dollar facilities.

Despite the significant capital outlays, the execution risk narrative is shifting rapidly.

Northland Capital Markets analysts recently validated this infrastructure transition, projecting that execution risk will sharply decline between 2026 and 2027 as project deliverables go online. The analyst also stated that significant multiple expansion was possible, pushing the valuation toward 15x as tangible cash flows materialize.

The broader analyst community agrees, maintaining a consensus price target of $67.67, which represents over 70% upside from current levels.

Institutional investors reinforce this bullish outlook, as the $7.02 million in shares sold in the last quarter is vastly overshadowed by the $94 million spent on purchases. While some corporate insiders recently executed structured selling programs, these distributions reflect standard equity compensation realization rather than a broader executive exodus.

Short interest remains at healthy levels, suggesting the recent price action is driven purely by fundamental repositioning.

The elevated beta of 5.69 for Applied Digital remains a lagging indicator, permanently tethered to past life managing volatile cryptocurrency operations.

As the market digests the bond-like cash flow profile created by 15-year take-or-pay utility contracts, the equity will naturally re-rate. Institutional capital values the predictability of digital real estate multiples over the cyclicality of legacy bitcoin mining revenue.

Capturing Value Before the Walls Go Up

Shifting a multibillion-dollar business model from digital asset speculation to institutional real estate requires heavy capital deployment, and pricing volatility remains the admission price for early allocators. Applied Digital already holds the binding hyperscaler commitments necessary to support its corporate transition, shielding the balance sheet from some of the inherent cyclicality of the broader semiconductor and computing markets.

While current profitability metrics appear heavily depressed due to massive infrastructure investments, the forward-looking cash flows are supported by contracted hyperscaler leases rather than guaranteed by completed operations. The transition from construction to operation over the next 24 months will serve as the primary catalyst for sustained valuation expansion.

Investors may want to add Applied Digital to their watchlist, as the company is rapidly bringing its Delta Forge 2 and Polaris Forge 1 campuses online. Those with a higher risk tolerance might consider utilizing the current debt-driven price volatility as an entry point before the broader market fully prices in the $36 billion contracted revenue backlog.

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