Applied Digital (BIT:1APLD) Price Target Decreased by 16.14% to 30.87

The average one-year price target for Applied Digital (BIT:1APLD) has been revised to €30.87 / share. This is a decrease of 16.14% from the prior estimate of €36.81 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €27.58 to a high of €41.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.92% from the latest reported closing price of €23.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Digital. This is an increase of 92 owner(s) or 19.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APLD is 0.39%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 206,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 21,047K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,859K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 84.91% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 11,729K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 48.76% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 10,906K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nvidia holds 7,716K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 7,199K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

