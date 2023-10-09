News & Insights

Applied Digital beats first-quarter revenue estimates on data center demand

October 09, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Applied Digital APLD.O beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Monday, as rapidly growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology boosted demand for the company's data center services.

Shares of the company rose 7.4% in premarket trading.

The Dallas, Texas-based company benefited from the growing use of generative AI that require high-processing data centers to train large language models powering chatbots like ChatGPT.

"We are finalizing details for our Garden City facility and have a clear path now to reaching 500 MW across our three hosting facilities," CEO Wes Cummins said in a statement.

Applied Digital reported revenue of $36.3 million for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of $33.8 million, according to LSEG data.

The company's loss for the reported quarter widened to 10 cents per share from 5 cents per share a year earlier.

