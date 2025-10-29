Applied Digital (APLD) Price Target Increased by 106.84% to 44.54

The average one-year price target for Applied Digital (NasdaqGS:APLD) has been revised to $44.54 / share. This is an increase of 106.84% from the prior estimate of $21.53 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.74% from the latest reported closing price of $34.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Digital. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 12.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLD is 0.36%, an increase of 4.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 176,729K shares. The put/call ratio of APLD is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 21,859K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,267K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 50.74% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 11,729K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,053K shares , representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 48.76% over the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 7,716K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Situational Awareness holds 6,592K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares , representing an increase of 38.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 38.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,720K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLD by 60.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.