Applied Development Holdings Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Applied Development Holdings (HK:0519) has released an update.

Applied Development Holdings announced that all resolutions were unanimously passed at their Annual General Meeting on December 5, 2024. This includes the re-election of directors and the reappointment of Forvis Mazars CPA Limited as auditor. The decisions reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s current leadership and financial practices.

