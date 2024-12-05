News & Insights

Applied Development Holdings Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

December 05, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Applied Development Holdings (HK:0519) has released an update.

Applied Development Holdings announced that all resolutions were unanimously passed at their Annual General Meeting on December 5, 2024. This includes the re-election of directors and the reappointment of Forvis Mazars CPA Limited as auditor. The decisions reflect strong shareholder confidence in the company’s current leadership and financial practices.

