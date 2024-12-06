Applied Development Holdings Embraces High-Tech Rebranding

Applied Development Holdings (HK:0519) has released an update.

Applied Development Holdings is planning to rebrand as Novautek Technologies Group Limited, reflecting its strategic shift towards autonomous driving and artificial intelligence technologies. This move aims to enhance the company’s market presence in Hong Kong and globally by collaborating with top-tier tech enterprises. Shareholders are set to vote on this proposed name change, which signifies a significant step in the company’s growth and innovation strategy.

