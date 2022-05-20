Applied Blockchain Upsurge Continues

(RTTNews) - Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since May 13. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $3.33, up 7.76 percent from the previous close of $3.09 on average volume of 1,569,902. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.73-$4.9 on average volume of 342,969.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.