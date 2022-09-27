Applications for new power generation in U.S. Midwest set record high -MISO

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) on Tuesday said submittals exceeded the previous all-time high for a third year in a row during the 2022 Generator Interconnection Queue (GIQ) application period.

MISO said requests included 956 applications, meaning 171 gigwatts (GW) of new generation across power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba – 164 GW or 96% of which are renewable or storage resources.

The volume of requests reflects an acceleration of the resource transition, a trend identified in MISO’s Renewable Integration Impact Assessment (RIIA), the operator said in a press release.

Solar projects (84 GW) dominate the single-highest category this year, followed by hybrid (34 GW) and storage projects (32 GW) and wind projects (14 GW).

MISO operates the energy grid for some 42 million people.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru;)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.