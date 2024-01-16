Apple's Walled Garden Might Soon Open Gates For European iPhone And iPad Users To Sideload Apps

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is inching closer to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), working on a way to let users sideload apps and games from third-party application stories.

What Happened: Sideloading apps on iPhones and iPads could become a reality "in the coming weeks" at least in Europe, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says that the App Store will soon be split between the European Union and the rest of the world.

Apple has until Mar. 7 to comply with the EU's DMA, leaving the iPhone maker nearly seven weeks to adjust its app store model.

See Also: Apple Settles Family Sharing Class Action Lawsuit For $25M: Here’s How To Claim Your Share

This news comes close on the heels of Apple CEO Tim Cook's meeting with EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager. She reminded Cook about sideloading apps and the EU's ongoing antitrust investigations into Apple's businesses.

2 main points from my meeting w/ @tim_cook @apple ⬇️ 👉 compliance w/ #DMA, e.g. @Apple's obligation to allow the distribution of #apps outside the @AppStore👉 ongoing @EU_Competition cases e.g. @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/G2gP51IW8L

— Margrethe Vestager (@vestager) January 12, 2024

Apple had previously hinted at adding the ability to sideload apps on iPhones with the iOS 17.2 update, but that feature has not yet materialized.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, had earlier said that the company is "working with the EU" on this matter.

Why It Matters: It has been expected that Apple would enable sideloading apps on iPhones and iPads for a while.

This is even after the company debated that it should not operate one but five different App Stores in order to escape the EU's gatekeeper rules under the DMA.

While the European Commission determined that Apple's App Store is a "single core platform service," Apple has disputed it, according to a Reuters report.

However, for now, it looks like Apple is moving ahead with enabling app sideloading, at least for the European market. iPhone and iPad users worldwide are not expected to be able to sideload apps similarly, at least for now.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple Dodges Import Ban In Apple Watch Patent Battle With Masimo

Photo by William Hook on Unsplash

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.