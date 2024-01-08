Apple's Vision Pro AR headset to go on sale in February

Adds background in paragraph 3

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Monday its Vision Pro mixed reality device will be available in the United States from Feb. 2.

The Vision Pro, which starts at $3,499, can be pre-ordered starting Jan. 19 at 5 am PST, the company said.

The iPhone-maker launched the product in June last year, to capture an augmented-reality headset market dominated by Meta Platforms META.O.

