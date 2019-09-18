Apple's Top Communications Chief Steve Dowling Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Apple's head of communications Steve Dowling is leaving the company, according to reports.

Dowling is the third executive from Apple's leadership team to step down this year. The company's retail Chief Angela Ahrendts announced her departure in February. And Apple's chief design officer Jony Ive resigned in June.

Steve Dowling joined Apple in 2003 and has led its communications effort since 2014 after longtime communications chief Katie Cotton left the company.

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller will oversee the communications team on an interim basis, the reports said.

