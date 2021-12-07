US Markets
Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

