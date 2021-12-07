Apple's Tim Cook signed $275 bln deal with Chinese officials to placate China - The Information

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc AAPL.O Chief Executive Tim Cook signed an agreement with Chinese officials, estimated to be worth about $275 billion, to placate threats that would have hobbled its devices and services in the country, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing interviews and internal Apple documents.

