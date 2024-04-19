Apple’s stock: a potential meltdown

Apple Inc., the world’s second-largest company, is teetering on the edge of a financial precipice. The company’s stock, long considered a bellwether in the market, is flashing warning signs of a significant meltdown. This article will deeply dive into the current state of Apple’s stock, the reasons behind its potential downfall, and the possible ripple effects on the broader market.

On the edge of the 165 support line

Apple’s stock is currently perched precariously on the 165 support line, a critical juncture in the stock market. The support line is a level where a stock’s price has historically not fallen below. It’s a point where the stock price tends to find support as it’s falling, meaning the price is more likely to “bounce” off this level rather than plummet below it. However, if the price does fall below the support line, it’s a clear signal of a bearish trend, which could trigger a significant drop in the stock’s value.

A perfect double top

The current situation of Apple’s stock is quite alarming, as it’s showing a perfect double top. A double top is a bearish technical reversal pattern that forms after an asset reaches a high price twice, with a moderate decline between the two highs. It is confirmed once the asset’s price falls below a support level equal to the low between the two prior highs.

The next line of support

If Apple’s stock breaks the 165 support line, the next line of support is around 150. This means that if the stock price falls below 165, it could potentially tumble to 150 or even lower. This is a significant concern for investors, as a drop from 200 to 165 is already considered a bloodbath in the stock market. If the stock price falls to 150 or worse, it could trigger a massive financial crisis for the company.

Why the potential meltdown?

But why is Apple’s stock showing signs of a potential meltdown? One of the main culprits is the company’s negative revenue growth over the past year. Despite this, Apple’s stock still trades at a 30% premium valuation to the broad market. This raises the question of whether a company with negative revenue growth should trade at a premium valuation.

Apple’s strategy to combat revenue issues

Apple’s current strategy to combat its revenue issues is the introduction of $3,500 virtual reality goggles. However, it’s uncertain whether this product will be successful in boosting the company’s revenue. The tech industry has seen similar attempts in the past, such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which didn’t significantly impact the company’s revenue.

The potential impact on the broader market

The potential downfall of Apple’s stock could significantly impact the broader market. As the second-largest company in the world, any major changes in Apple’s stock price could meaningfully move tech stocks and the broader market. Therefore, it’s crucial for investors and market watchers to keep a close eye on Apple’s stock developments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple’s stock is currently on the verge of a major meltdown. The company’s negative revenue growth and the stock’s bearish trend are significant concerns for investors. If the stock breaks the 165 support line, it could potentially lead to a massive financial crisis for the company and significantly impact the broader market. Therefore, investors must understand the charts and monitor the developments closely.

