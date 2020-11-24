Apple's Security Chief Charged With Bribery For Firearm Licenses

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s head of Global Security has been charged with bribery for getting concealed firearms or CCW licenses. Chief Security Officer Thomas Moyer, 50, is accused of offering bribes of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 to get the licenses.

In a statement, the Santa Clara County Office of the District Attorney noted that a California grand jury has also charged an insurance broker for offering bribes, while two policemen are accused of requesting bribes for the licenses.

The defendants, who will be arraigned on January 11, 2021 at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, could receive prison time if convicted.

The grand jury has issued two indictments charging Moyer, insurance broker Harpreet Chadha as well as Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung, and a previously indicted sheriff's captain James Jensen.

The charges follow a two-year investigation by the District Attorney's Office.

It was revealed that Undersheriff Sung, aided by Captain Jensen in one instance, held up the issuance of CCW licenses, refusing to release them until the applicants gave something of value.

Under state law, carrying a concealed firearm without a CCW license is a crime. The various fees required to obtain a CCW license generally total between $200 and $400.

In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Sung and Jensen managed to extract from Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff's Office.

"The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney's Office executed at the Sheriff's Office seizing all its CCW license records," the agency noted.

Further, Sung managed to extract from Chadha a promise of $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game at the SAP Center on Valentine's Day 2019.

DA Jeff Rosen pointed out that Sung and Jensen treated CCW licenses as commodities and found willing buyers. He added that bribe seekers should be reported to the District Attorney's Office, not rewarded with compliance.

