News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

Apple's results send shares surging to nine-month high

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

May 05, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by Noel Randewich for Reuters ->

By Noel Randewich

May 5 (Reuters) - Apple's AAPL.O stock surged nearly almost 5% on Friday, hitting a nine-month high and on track for its biggest one-day gain since November after the iPhone maker's quarterly results cheered investors worried about a potential recession.

The rally in Apple's shares buoyed optimism across Wall Street, helping lift the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC over 1.5% after CEO Tim Cook's results late on Thursday underscored the resilience of corporate earnings in a quarterly reporting season that so far has been less bad than expected.

"Apple soothed the market because of its consistency of execution. Tim Cook has a steady hand on the helm," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Investors in uncertain times want certainty, and Apple, as well as Microsoft MSFT.O, are as close as you can get to certainty," Dollarhide added.

The world's most valuable company reported lower revenue and profits for the quarter ending April 1, but still beat analysts' expectations. With Apple's results helped by emerging markets like India, executives said gross profit margins for the current quarter would be better than forecast.

Apple's stock market value climbed by over $100 billion to about $2.7 trillion, extending its lead over Microsoft, the world's second most valuable company, at $2.3 trillion.

Last trading at $173.48, the Cupertino, California company's shares were set to log their biggest one-day gain since Nov. 30. They were just short of a peak of over $176 last August.

Apple's stock has recovered almost 40% from its closing low in January, and it is now down just 4.7% below its record high close in January 2022. By comparison, the S&P 500 remains down 15% from its record high close, also in January 2022.

At least 13 analysts raised their price targets for Apple's stock following its report, with the median target climbing to $180 from $170 before the report, according to Refinitiv data.

Apple surges as Tim Cook keeps steady hand on helmhttps://tmsnrt.rs/419UP2U

(Reporting by Noel Randewich, editing by Deepa Babington)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
SPX
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.