Apple's Over-the-Ear Headphones Reportedly Launching in June

Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) rumored over-the-ear headphones could hit store shelves in June.

That's according to Jon Prosser, a serial Apple tipster who turned to Twitter earlier this week to make the claim, saying Apple will launch the over-the-ear headphones during its World Wide Developers Conference scheduled to take place virtually in June. According to Prosser, Apple is referring to the headphones internally as B515. They will cost $350 at launch time and will reportedly be similar to the Bose 700 model, high-end noise-canceling headphones that go for around $350.

Rumors have been swirling for years that Apple would roll out an alternative to its earbuds, and now AirPods, but recently leaked iOS 14 code gave more legitimacy to the rumors. 9to5Mac spotted two different headphone icons in the new iOS code, implying the tech stock leader will unveil two headphone design choices. The headphone icons were used throughout the iOS 14 code, providing the clearest evidence to date Apple is launching over-the-ear headphones.

Prosser also said Apple is gearing up to launch AirPods X in September or October. Those AirPods are designed with sports enthusiasts in mind and are expected to be similar to Apple's BeatsX. The price tag for those will be $200, according to Prosser, double the price of BeatsX.

The end goal for Apple is to eventually phase out the Beats brand. Apple wants to make its headphones in-house and slap its own logo on them, said Prosser, noting that Apple is selling Beats products to employees at a 40% discount to get rid of inventory. The iPhone maker spent $3 billion to acquire Beats Electronics in 2014, its largest acquisition ever.

