Apple's new car software no threat, complements our products, says Panasonic

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp 6752.T does not see Apple's AAPL.O new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said.

Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday announced it planned greater integration of its software into core driving systems, showing off a new car dashboard that it said would be able to display data on speed, fuel and gas mileage.

