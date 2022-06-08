US Markets
AAPL

Apple's new car software no threat, complements our products, says Panasonic

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Panasonic Holdings Corp does not see Apple's new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said.

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp 6752.T does not see Apple's AAPL.O new software for car dashboards as a threat, its automotive business unit said.

Apple Inc AAPL.O on Monday announced it planned greater integration of its software into core driving systems, showing off a new car dashboard that it said would be able to display data on speed, fuel and gas mileage.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular