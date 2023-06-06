Apple's New AR Headset Is a Good Thing for Meta

In this video, I will talk about Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) newly announced Vision Pro augmented reality (AR) headset and why despite all the noise, this is actually a good thing for Meta Platforms and its Quest line, especially the Quest 3, which will be released later this year.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of June 5, 2023. The video was published on June 5, 2023.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.