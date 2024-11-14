Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) New Product a Boon for Investors

Apple (AAPL) is reportedly gearing up to launch a wall-mounted smart home tablet in 2025, adding another piece to its ever-expanding product ecosystem. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, this device will serve as a home hub, featuring a 6-inch touchscreen and the ability to control smart home appliances via voice, powered by Apple Intelligence and possibly a new system called “App Intents.”

Apple Is Expanding Beyond Core Products

For investors, this move is worth watching. Apple’s strategy of extending its reach beyond its core product lines, like the iPhone and MacBook, signals an effort to diversify its revenue streams. The new tablet could compete with Amazon’s Echo Hub and Google’s Nest Hub, tapping into the booming smart home market. If priced between $100 and $250, as reported, it could appeal to a broad audience, which could have a positive impact on Apple’s overall sales growth.

Apple’s Interest in AI Grows

Beyond consumer appeal, investors should focus on Apple’s growing interest in AI and smart home technology. The integration of Apple Intelligence and advanced sensors into everyday products could position the company as a key player in these rapidly evolving sectors. Furthermore, the development of a robotic iPad that follows users around the room could provide investors with insight into Apple’s long-term vision for the smart home space.

Is Apple Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sells. Year-to-date, AAPL has increased by more than 15%, and the average AAPL price target of $245.35 implies an upside potential of 9% from current levels.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.