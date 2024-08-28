News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone Sales Rise in China Amid Unexpected Job Cuts

August 28, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone sales in China experienced a modest increase in July, rising by 2.7% year-over-year. This data was released by the government-affiliated research firm, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). The CAICT reported that during the month, sales of foreign-branded phones in China reached 2.38 million units, up from 2.315 million a year earlier.

While this growth bodes well for the tech giant, it comes amid a broader surge in China’s overall phone market, which saw a significant 30.5% increase in sales, totaling 24.2 million handsets in July, according to CAICT data.

AAPL Slashes Jobs in the Digital Services Group

However, on the corporate front, Apple has taken a surprising and rare step by slashing around 100 jobs in its digital services group, according to an exclusive Bloomberg report. The affected employees, who were part of several teams under Senior Vice President Eddy Cue’s services group, were informed on Tuesday. The layoffs, which included some engineering roles, primarily impacted the team responsible for the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore. Additionally, there were cuts in other services teams, such as the one managing Apple News.

Layoffs Are Uncommon at AAPL

It’s important to note that layoffs are an uncommon occurrence at Apple, though this year has seen at least four rounds of reductions. Earlier this year, Apple laid off hundreds of workers when it shut down its self-driving car project and halted its microLED display initiative. The company also shut down a team in San Diego, further emphasizing its strategic realignments.

Is Apple a Buy or Sell Now?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about AAPL stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 24 Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, AAPL has increased by more than 20%, and the average AAPL price target of $247.61 implies an upside potential of 8.6% from current levels.

See more AAPL analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.