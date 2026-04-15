Apple's Latest Round of Product Announcements May Be More Important Than You Think

Key Points

The MacBook Neo and iPhone 17e open a new market opportunity for the company.

Apple could experience some short-term pain as a result.

But it could also end up even more profitable in the long run.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) hasn't come out with a blockbuster new product for a long time. And that didn't change with its latest announcements in March.

The biggest new product it released is a low-end laptop computer, the MacBook Neo. It complements the iPhone 17e release, which rounds out the bottom of its iPhone lineup. Both are priced at $599.

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That price is notable. It's the same as what was charged for the iPhone 16e last year, despite hefty price hikes for some major components.

Demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers have pushed the price of memory chips and flash storage to new highs. Nonetheless, Apple has decided to keep its pricing steady. And that might be more important than a new blockbuster product.

The new Apple

The lack of a price hike for the iPhone 17e and the release of the low-end MacBook Neo indicate that management is now looking to compete on pricing. That's because memory chip shortages have pushed prices significantly higher over the past few months.

Samsung reportedly doubled the price it's charging Apple for memory in February. Samsung's consumer electronics division isn't absorbing the price hike; it raised prices on its flagship smartphone models as well as other devices like laptops this month.

Apple is in a far better position than almost any other company to absorb the price fluctuations for memory chips. The iPhone lineup has some of the best gross margins among smartphone manufacturers.

Lower-end device makers don't have as much room and will be forced to raise prices to remain profitable. Counterpoint Research estimated average selling prices for smartphones could climb 6.9% this year.

Apple reportedly bought up memory chips at higher prices earlier this year before they could climb even higher this quarter, ensuring it has enough supply for this fall's flagship release. Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, doesn't expect a price hike this fall, either, as a result of its strategic planning.

The move will surely affect Apple's gross margin, which has climbed substantially higher over the last few years. Its trailing-12-month gross margin reached 47% as of the end of 2025, compared to 38% at the end of 2020.

Memory pricing is sure to come back down over the next few years as supply catches up with demand, allowing Apple's margins to expand again. However, it's unlikely many consumer electronics companies will go back to lower pricing once that happens. Consumer pricing is sticky, which puts Apple in a very strong long-term position.

Thinking in terms of customer lifetime value

The strategy of absorbing higher component prices and taking less profit up-front may indicate a further shift toward Apple's services business, which generated $30 billion in sales last quarter, up 14% year over year. It's a much higher-margin business than selling devices, and its growth is fueled by Apple taking an increasing share of the device market.

With more-affordable devices, Apple could increase its share. And even if those sales end up coming in at a lower gross margin, it can make up for those lost profits with growing service sales. That makes customer lifetime value the metric to watch (although it's unlikely management will share any precise details).

In that context, the MacBook Neo makes perfect sense. It's designed to compete with Google Chromebooks, the Alphabet low-powered laptops that are popular options for teens and students. If the Neo can capture share in that market, bringing younger users into its broader product and services system, it can extend the customer lifetime and their lifetime value.

That's certainly a shift in Apple's strategy, which makes last month's product announcements more important than they might seem at first blush. It will be worth listening to management's commentary about pricing and memory chips on upcoming earnings calls, and seeing how it positions its services business to extract more value from customers over the long run.

While gross margin compression could weigh on earnings this year, the impact will be mostly temporary. Market share gains could help offset it, and Apple remains a smart long-term holding.

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Adam Levy has positions in Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.