Apple's iPhone Sales Plunged 61% in China in February

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak hit China's smartphone market hard in February: Device shipments there fell nearly 55% for the month. But few smartphone manufacturers fared worse than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- iPhone sales in China plunged 61%.

Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed Apple's smartphone shipments tumbled from 1.27 million in February 2019 to just 494,000 units last month. While other manufacturers lost more unit sales, none suffered a percentage decline as large as Apple's.

Image source: Apple.

Hanging up on smartphones

Reuters reported that CAICT figures indicate there were 6.34 million smartphones shipped in China in February, 7.66 million fewer than a year earlier, for a drop of 54.7%. Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi accounted for most of that number, as their combined device shipments fell from 12.72 million in February 2019 units to 5.85 million last month, a 46% contraction.

However, on a month-to-month basis, Apple just saw three-quarters of its business in China evaporate. In January, it shipped 2 million devices there. And again, in February, the figure was 494,000. Analysts had previously estimated shipments would plunge by 40% in the first quarter due to businesses and industries being shut down in an attempt to stem the spread of SARS-CoV-2, upsetting the supply chain.

Apple's primary iPhone manufacturer, Foxconn, said last week that it anticipated getting back to full production by the end of March, but the coronavirus-related disruption threatened to delay production of Apple's new low-cost iPhone.

Apple also said the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting delays and supply chain issues meant that it would not meet its quarterly revenue guidance of $63 billion to $67 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.