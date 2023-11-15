Apple's iPhone 14 users get another year of free satellite SOS access

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Apple AAPL.O said on Wednesday iPhone 14 users would get free access to its emergency SOS feature for another year.

Introduced a year earlier, the feature allows users to share their location through satellite from areas without network by using Apple's FindMy app and send messages to emergency services.

The service has been rolled out to 16 countries and regions, after its initial launch in the United States and Canada.

Users of the iPhone 15 line-up will continue to have two years of free access to the service, provided through a partnership between Apple and satellite operator Globalstar GSAT.A.

Apple also introduced a roadside assistance feature earlier this year, helping its smartphone users to connect via satellite to the American Automobile Association for help in the United States.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

