Apple's IPhone 12 Pro Max And IPhone Mini On Sale From Friday

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc.'s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are going on sale across the globe from today.

The latest additions to the iPhone family are available from stores or online from apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers. The U.S. customers can get carrier offers for iPhone from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

The tech giant noted that many Apple Store locations are open and operating in various service models for those who wish to pick up new products in person.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features the most advanced pro camera system and the largest display ever on an iPhone, while iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world.

The products were available to customers for pre-order starting November 6.

Apple's HomePod mini, the newest addition to the HomePod family, is also available now for pre-order. HomePod mini will be available to customers beginning Monday, November 16.

In the United States, iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue starting at $1,099.

iPhone 12 mini is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in black, white, blue, green, and (PRODUCT) RED starting at $699.

iPhone 12 models also introduce MagSafe, offering wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.

