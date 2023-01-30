US Markets
Apple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export-Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

January 30, 2023 — 12:45 am EST

Written by Siddharth Jindal for Reuters ->

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Apple-supplier Jabil Inc's JBL.N India unit has begun making components for AirPods in the country and is shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc AAPL.O and Jabil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move marks another step in Apple's plans to shift its manufacturing away from China amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The iPhone maker wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, from about 5%-7% now.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

